ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith will miss his second straight game with a groin injury, according to a source.

Smith went through a rehab session roughly three hours before kickoff that included resistance cords, pass sets and firing off the ball. On occasion he was noticeably favoring his leg.

With Smith out, Byron Bell will get the start at left tackle against the Philadelphia Eagles. With Smith out last week against the Atlanta Falcons, the Cowboys allowed eight sacks, including four on his replacement, Chaz Green. Bell allowed two sacks in his two series of work in the fourth quarter of the 27-7 loss.

Tyron Smith has not practiced since suffering a groin injury in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' Nov. 5 win against the Kansas City Chiefs. Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire

There is hope Smith could be able to play on Thanksgiving against the Los Angeles Chargers in four days. He has not practiced since suffering the injury in the fourth quarter of the Nov. 5 win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This will be Bell's first start for the Cowboys and his first at left tackle since the 2015 season finale while with the Tennessee Titans.

With Smith out, the Cowboys will be down three starters because of injury with linebacker Sean Lee not playing due to a hamstring strain and safety Jeff Heath out because of a concussion. Justin Durant will replace Lee in the starting lineup, while rookie Xavier Woods will replace Heath.

The Cowboys will also be without running back Ezekiel Elliott, who will miss his second of six games because of a suspension.

The Cowboys will go with just two tailbacks against Philadelphia, with Darren McFadden something of a surprise inactive. With Elliott suspended, the belief was the Cowboys would go with Alfred Morris, Rod Smith and McFadden in a committee approach. McFadden had just one carry last week against Atlanta and lost 2 yards.