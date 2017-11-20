HOUSTON -- Cardinals coach Bruce Arians shouldered the blame for Arizona's 31-21 loss to the Texans on Sunday because of a failed fourth-quarter play that he called.

With Arizona facing a fourth-and-1 from its own 35 and trailing 24-21 with 6:33 left in the game, Arians ordered a handoff to Adrian Peterson. The running back was stopped for a one-yard loss, and Houston took over possession on downs. The Texans scored on their first play of the ensuing drive to go up by 10 with the deciding score.

"It's very simple: I cost our team the game," Arians said at the onset of his postgame press conference. "Trust is a funny thing sometimes when you can't get it to fit. You deserve to lose, especially when you make the decision I made and the play I called.

"So, there's your headline; you can write it."

Arians said he trusted Peterson to get the first down and "felt really good about" calling a run play in that situation, instead of a quarterback sneak or punting.

"We just turned too many guys loose up the middle," Arians said.

"Obviously, we didn't block it very well," he added. "That's a moot point."

The play was the Cardinals' "bread and butter play," Arizona quarterback Blaine Gabbert said.

"When it's fourth-and-six inches, everyone knows we're handing it to A.D., because he's one of the best in the game at getting those and that play. But at the end of the day, that wasn't the deciding factor of the game."

The Cardinals' run game struggled to get going all game. Arizona finished with 48 rushing yards, of which Peterson had 26 on 14 carries. Eleven of his carries were for four yards or less, and four went for negative yards.

Arians wouldn't say definitively why Arizona's run game struggled for the second straight week, but he said it's up to the blockers up front to stay in front of their men.

"I'd have to look at the film, but we turned a lot of linebackers loose up the middle on two-base runs," Arians said. "Not real complicated on the running game.

"It's just man-on-man, and we got whipped man-on-man."