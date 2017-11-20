ARLINGTON, Texas -- Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott was taken into the locker room early in the second quarter of Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys and was being evaluated for a head injury.

The rookie out of Memphis went to the trainers table, and then exited the field, not long after missing a 34-yard field goal attempt wide right. He was ruled out for the rest of the game at halftime.

Elliott had made a saving tackle on Ryan Switzer's 61-yard return on the opening kickoff.

The 22-year-old Elliott was signed off the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad in September, after kicker Caleb Sturgis was lost to a hip flexor injury. Elliott has connected on 17 of 21 field goal attempts, including five from 50-plus yards.

Reserve linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill was practicing field goal tries along the sideline shortly after Elliott exited. One kick missed the net and went into the stands.