ARLINGTON, Texas -- As the tensions between Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones and the NFL grow, Jones says he does not believe they have affected his team on the field.

"I don't in any way have a second thought about that, not at all," Jones said. "I really do want to be inspirational to our players, my players. And I want them to know that I'll do everything I can to help the Dallas Cowboys and help the NFL, and they should benefit from that."

Jones has been locked in a contentious battle with the NFL and the six owners on the compensation committee over an impending extension for commissioner Roger Goodell. Jones has been upset with how Ezekiel Elliott, who missed the second of six games due to a suspension handed down by Goodell for violating the personal conduct policy, has been treated by the league.

Jones has threatened legal action against the league should the extension be finalized before the entire ownership group can look at it. Next month, there will be an owners-only meeting regarding Goodell's deal at a meeting in Irving, Texas.

Jones did not deny what ESPN reported after he learned Elliott would be suspended: "I'm gonna come after you with everything I have."

"I won't address that here tonight as far as those particular comments," Jones said after the Cowboys' 37-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. "I've had really thousands of words with Roger over the years and so I don't want to address anything that was reportedly said or recorded."

When asked what his response is to other owners in the NFL who believe he should not be as vocal, Jones said he has not heard that. If he did hear that, what would his response be?

"Ask them to pipe down," Jones said.

Jones received his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring at halftime Sunday. In his speech to the fans, he thanked all of those who helped him earn such a prestigious honor and added:

"What I've tried to do with every breath is to make the Dallas Cowboys better, and to make the NFL better," Jones told the crowd. "That's what I try to do and that's what I'm going to do."

Jones said he was not attempting to send a message to the league.

Despite the tumultuous time with the NFL over the last few months and the recent play of his team, which now stands at 5-5 and 0-2 without Elliott, Jones said he is having fun.

"I really will tell you that I'm excited," Jones said. "I can't wait to get up. I'm having a hell of a lot of fun, OK. Now this is not fun. Our team is not fun. But the rest of it, when I think about that I can be someplace playing gin someplace or be sitting out with a fishing pole, or be sitting someplace else and I'm getting to do (this) and getting with it like we are, it's great."