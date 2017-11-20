GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers rookie running back Aaron Jones is facing charges and possible NFL discipline after an arrest last month during a traffic stop.

Jones was charged with three offenses stemming from the Oct. 1 incident, according to Wisconsin Circuit Court records: operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his system, speeding (24 miles per hour over the posted speed limit of 55) and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

The fifth-round pick entered a not-guilty plea on Nov. 15, according to court records.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported news of the incident on Monday. According to the police report, Jones was stopped on highway 172 at 11:37 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1. The Packers didn't play that day because they had a Thursday night game that week. A police offer smelled marijuana and said Jones' eyes were red and bloodshot, the report said. Jones said he told the officer that he had smoked marijuana that morning. No drugs were found on Jones' possession. Police administered a sobriety test and then took Jones to a local hospital for a blood test. According to court records, Jones posted a total of $1,363.70 in bail.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said he has been aware of the situation since shortly after it occurred.

"I spoke to Aaron after the incident," McCarthy said Monday. "It's been a while since, I don't recall the date. He made a mistake, and I know it's a pending legal situation. But yes, I am aware of it."

Jones is the Packers' leading rusher this season with 370 yards on 70 carries and three touchdowns. He made his first extended appearance in the backfield in the game immediately before his arrest with 13 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown in the Sept. 28 win over the Bears. Jones followed that with two 100-yard games in his next three outings, but did not play in Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Ravens because of the knee injury he sustained the previous week at Chicago. Jones is expected to miss 3-6 weeks with a sprained MCL.

Jones could be subject to a suspension pending from the NFL, but the league isn't likely to act until the legal case is resolved. Jones' next scheduled court appearance is Feb. 1 for a pretrial hearing.