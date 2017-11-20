DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Jay Cutler has been placed in the concussion protocol, head coach Adam Gase said Monday.

Cutler was taken out of Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at halftime to be evaluated after taking a hit in the final play in the second quarter. Cutler threw for 83 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions at that point.

According to Gase, Cutler's playing status is up in the air for next week's game against the New England Patriots (8-2), but his status as the starter hasn't changed.

"Obviously him being in concussion protocol, I don't know how long this will be," Gase said. "Jay's really done everything I've asked him to do. So there's no reason for me to say he's not [the starter]."

Matt Moore replaced Cutler in the second half against Tampa Bay and provided a spark, throwing for 282 yards and a touchdown. He also produced the biggest play of the game with a 61-yard touchdown throw to receiver Kenny Stills.

Moore could make his second start of the season next week at Gillette Stadium if Cutler doesn't clear concussion protocol in a timely fashion. Miami was swept by the Patriots last year and hasn't won in Gillette Stadium since 2008.

The Dolphins (4-6) have lost four games in a row, and their chances to make the playoffs remain slim.