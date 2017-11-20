INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts coach Chuck Pagano believes Jacoby Brissett will play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday despite the quarterback still being in the concussion protocol.

"We went out there and we did four periods [at practice Monday], we did some stuff versus Tennessee and then we did just Colts versus Colts," Pagano said. "He took the lion's share of the snaps. He looked good."

Brissett went into the concussion tent on the sideline after he took a shot to the back of the head from Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt on a third-down scramble with less than two minutes left in the third quarter of the game on Nov. 12.

Brissett didn't miss a snap because he was cleared to return to the game.

The Colts (3-7) were criticized for how they handled Brissett's situation because it was not determined until after the game that he had suffered a concussion.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, said on a conference call last week that the Colts followed all of the protocols because Brissett passed three separate concussion tests -- two during the game and one immediately afterward.

The Colts had their bye last week, and Pagano gave his players most of the week off. Scott Tolzien will start at quarterback against the Titans if Brissett does not clear the concussion protocol.