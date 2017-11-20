Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor underwent arthroscopic surgery on his injured ankle Monday and will be placed on injured reserve, coach Jay Gruden announced Monday.

Pryor, who was inactive for the Redskins' 34-31 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, made a visit to noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday.

On Friday, Pryor said he was "concerned" about the injury, which he suffered in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, and that he hoped to avoid surgery.

" [Dr. Anderson] said the stuff he saw in there, he couldn't believe I was still playing on it," he said Friday.

Terrelle Pryor has just 20 catches for 240 yards and a touchdown this season for the Redskins. Photo by Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

Pryor has 20 catches for 240 yards and a touchdown this season, which has been a disappointment after he signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Redskins after enjoying a breakout 2016 season with the Cleveland Browns, finishing with 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.

Pryor said his injury grew worse as the season progressed. He posted a note to Rams safety Cody Davis after the injury, letting him know to go higher when hitting a target. Davis hit Pryor around his knees, causing his leg to buckle and injuring his ankle.

Pryor turned down a four-year offer from Cleveland before free agency, then settled for Washington's one-year deal, hoping it would lead to a bigger contract after this season.

"It's probably not going to work out with the plan as of right now," Pryor said Friday. "That plan isn't working. I'll come and compete, man, and whatever next year brings me, it brings me. As of right now, it hasn't been working, fitting. It is what it is. I'll try to get this thing as healthy as possible. Hopefully I'll have good news Monday."

ESPN's John Keim contributed to this report.