TAMPA, Fla. -- Jameis Winston is not ready to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after his injured throwing shoulder was re-evaluated Monday by doctors, head coach Dirk Koetter announced.

Winston will not play in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons and will be re-evaluated next week.

Winston has been battling a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder since Week 6 and was sidelined two weeks ago to rest. The original timetable for Winston was at least two weeks. He has not practiced with the team and received a PRP (platelet rich plasma) injection to accelerate healing.

Backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is 2-0 since starting for Winston, including Sunday's 30-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

The NFL confirmed last week that it is investigating a female Uber driver's allegation that Winston grabbed her crotch area in March 2016 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Winston has denied those allegations, stating that he was not the only passenger in the vehicle.

The driver has retained attorney John Klune, who also represented the woman who accused Winston of sexual assault at Florida State in 2012.