The NFL's compensation committee has denied Jerry Jones' request that the league's owners be allowed a final vote of approval on commissioner Roger Goodell's contract extension, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The committee also reiterated Monday that Jones should drop his threat to sue the league over Goodell's deal, saying in a letter obtained by the Journal that the Dallas Cowboys owner's dispute with the commissioner "reflects conduct unbefitting an owner and is damaging to the League."

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, the chairman of the six-person committee, responded to Jones' request for a vote by citing a May resolution in which the 32 owners unanimously gave the committee authority to negotiate Goodell's extension.

In the letter, Blank wrote that Jones was ignoring facts "to satisfy your personal agenda," according to the Journal.

Sources familiar with the negotiations told ESPN that Goodell's extension still is on track to be completed at or before the owners' Dec. 13 meetings in Dallas.

Jones threatened to sue the league if the committee approves an extension, saying it should be reviewed and approved by all owners. Goodell's current deal as commissioner is set to expire after the 2018 season.

Blank removed Jones as an ad hoc, non-voting member of the committee earlier this month after Jones brought up the possibility of legal action against the league. Blank also announced last week that the committee was still working toward an extension for Goodell and disputed Jones' assertion that owners have been misled regarding "critical facts" about the negotiations.

Jones also has been upset with how the league handled Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension for violating the personal conduct policy, even though the Cowboys running back was not charged by authorities in Columbus, Ohio, who investigated allegations of domestic violence by a former girlfriend.