BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson said the return of wide receiver Josh Gordon to the practice field is "like Christmas."

"I get to open a new toy," Jackson said Monday after Gordon had worked with quarterbacks on the field for the first time since his conditional reinstatement Nov. 1. "I know what is in that box, but I just want to see how good it is. It is exciting that he will be back out there."

Gordon will be able to practice all week. The Browns could activate him from the commissioner's exempt list as early as Nov. 27 but have to make a decision on him by Dec. 4. If the Browns activate him Nov. 27, his first game since December of 2014 would be Dec. 3 in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

Gordon had been suspended the past two seasons and for 53 or the Browns' past 58 games because of several violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Jackson said the Browns will do all they can to support Gordon's return.

"This is what Josh knows, that we're always available to him," Jackson said. "But I think he's entitled to be a man and make his decisions and do the right thing. We truly believe and support that he will.

"He's done everything that we've asked him to do thus far. He's working extremely hard. He's excited about being back, about having the opportunity. He was on our sideline yesterday and it was a treat. Just dialoguing with him, the things he saw, the ways he thinks he can help. To me, that was exciting.

"Again he's doing well, and hopefully that will continue."