TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals released running back Andre Ellington on Monday, a day after he was a healthy scratch for their game against the Houston Texans.

Arizona's official release did not cite a reason, but Ellington was in the Cardinals' locker room after the game.

Running back Andre Ellington was drafted by Arizona in the sixth round in 2013 but injuries marred most of his career. Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

Ellington signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in March to stay with the team.

He was drafted by Arizona in the sixth round in 2013 but injuries marred most of his career.

In eight games this season, Ellington had 15 carries for 53 yards and one touchdown.