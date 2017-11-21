Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller announced on Twitter that he was finally home after undergoing multiple surgeries on his left knee.

Miller, 33, has been in the hospital since he dislocated his left knee during the third quarter of Chicago's 20-12 loss at New Orleans on Oct. 29.

Miller returned to the Chicago area on Nov. 6 after an eight-day stay at University Medical Center New Orleans.

Miller has been surrounded by family and friends in both New Orleans- and Chicago-area hospitals on an almost daily basis since he suffered the injury, which required emergency vascular surgery to repair a damaged artery.

Members of the Saints visited Miller while he was in New Orleans, and the Bears have been frequent visitors. Miller even had his hair cut during his hospital stay.

Bears coach John Fox said Miller also underwent additional surgeries on his left knee.

ESPN's Jeff Dickerson contributed to this report.