SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks' bad luck with injuries continues.

Starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin left two plays into Monday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons to be evaluated for a possible concussion. He has yet to return, which has pressed Byron Maxwell into action at right cornerback.

Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin is attended to by team staff during the first quarter. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle's secondary was already missing Richard Sherman and strong safety Kam Chancellor. The Seahawks lost Sherman (Achilles) and likely Chancellor (neck) to season-ending injuries in Week 10 vs. Arizona.

The Seahawks brought back Maxwell, a former Seattle starter, after losing Sherman. Neiko Thorpe, mainly a special-teams player for Seattle, has played in some sub-packages against Atlanta.

The Seahawks also have lost running back Mike Davis for the remainder of the game to a groin injury. He was making his Seahawks debut after being promoted from the practice squad last week and had given Seattle's offense a spark before leaving after the first possession of the third quarter. Davis had two receptions for 41 yards and six carries for 18 yards while serving as Seattle's lead running back before he went down at the start of the third quarter.

Eddie Lacy and J.D. McKissic are Seattle's other available running backs with Thomas Rawls inactive as a healthy scratch.