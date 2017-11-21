CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd damaged his medial collateral (MCL) and posterior cruciate (PCL) ligaments in his right knee, coach John Fox announced on his weekly radio show on WBBM-AM 780.

Floyd avoided injury to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), but Fox conceded that the second-year pass-rusher may still have to undergo season-ending surgery.

"It's going to be some time until he can come back -- if it all, the rest of this season," Fox said. "It's good to hear it wasn't the ACL...it was MCL, PCL. We'll require some work to get him fixed but it's obviously better news than a total reconstruction."

Floyd injured the knee in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's loss to the Lions when Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller collided with Floyd's knee while attempting to make a low tackle on Lions running back Theo Riddick.

The ninth overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft, Floyd had developed into one of the Bears' best defenders. Floyd entered Week 10 with 4.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss. He was credited with 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 2 quarterback hurries Sunday before he exited. Floyd finished with seven sacks last season as a rookie, but he had become a much better all-around player in Year 2 with the Bears.

"I mean, he's one of our top players," Fox said. "Obviously disappointing. He was having a heck of a game, he was playing extremely well. It's unfortunate, but it's reality."