The Atlanta Falcons have waived cornerback Jalen Collins, the team announced Tuesday.

Collins was suspended for the first 10 games of the regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Collins started in Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots.

His suspension marked the second consecutive year Collins violated the same policy. He served a four-game suspension without pay at the beginning of last season.

If he commits a third PED violation, Collins would be suspended for at least two years, according to the league's policy. He would then be permitted to apply for reinstatement to the commissioner after 24 months.

ESPN's Vaughn McClure contributed to this report.