EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Case Keenum has been called excitable. His accuracy has been critiqued.

One thing he's never been knocked for is being overly conservative. That's a big plus in the eyes of Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.

"The thing I like most about Case is he's got big balls," Zimmer said. "He's not afraid, he's going to pull the trigger and he's going to play like that. That's a good thing."

Zimmer confirmed that Keenum will start Thursday against Detroit, a move that was solidified by his fifth straight win as a starter.

Keenum's fortitude was on display against the Rams at multiple points, for instance, throws that backed the confidence he has in his playmakers to haul in tough catches.

Late in the first quarter, the quarterback evaded the Rams pass rush and launched a miracle pass while he was being hit by defensive lineman Michael Brockers that landed in the hands of Adam Thielen for a 12-yard reception.

With a play that Zimmer said had "a good ending" after the game, Keenum reaffirmed his belief in the benefit of taking risks and the results they often yield.

"You want to give your guys a chance," Keenum said. "Some chances are better than others, some risks are better than others. Take that third down we threw it deep to Adam last week. Pretty well covered by Lamarcus Joyner. Had a chance, but you might check it down at that point and get a first down. There's a lot of give and take and a lot of ways you can look at it."

One of his biggest throws of the game came in the second quarter when Keenum zipped a 15-yard pass to Kyle Rudolph, who juked Samson Ebukam at the line of scrimmage and caught the ball over Alec Ogletree.

"I don't know if he would have put it in the same spot four weeks ago," Thielen said. "He's just starting to realize how we like the ball and what we do best as receivers and tight ends and running backs. I think he's always had a ton of confidence about what he can do individually, but now it's kind of gaining that confidence in other guys."