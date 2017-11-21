The Oakland Raiders have relieved Ken Norton Jr. of his defensive coordinator duties and John Pagano will take over, the team announced Tuesday.

The move comes after the Raiders lost 33-8 to the New England Patriots on Sunday in Mexico City.

"After careful thought, I have made a difficult decision to part ways with Ken Norton, Jr. as defensive coordinator," coach Jack Del Rio said in a statement. "I have the utmost respect for Ken as a person and as a coach, but I feel that moving John Pagano into the play-calling role will best utilize his wealth of experience. I appreciate Ken's passion and commitment to the Raiders since coming aboard and wish him the best going forward."

Norton has been the Raiders' defensive coordinator since 2015, when he joined the team. He was the linebackers coach for the Seattle Seahawks for four seasons before joining Oakland.

Pagano is the team's assistant head coach.

Raiders opponents have completed a league-high 72.3 percent of their passes this season. Oakland is the first team in modern NFL history, since 1933, to go through the first 10 games of a season without an interception, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Raiders (4-6) have allowed 3,670 total yards this season, 26th in the NFL. They finished last season having allowed 6,001 yards, also 26th in the league.