On Friday November 17, John Elway stated that he believes the Broncos have gotten soft after their 3-1 start. (0:26)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos president of football operations/general manager John Elway has tossed himself into the crowd of people he had said had gotten "a little bit soft'' in the team's current six-game losing streak.

His comments Tuesday came after he had four days to consider what he said and following some public criticism for the comments, including from some notable players in the Broncos' locker room such as linebacker Brandon Marshall and cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

Editor's Picks Source: Broncos to start Lynch at QB Sunday Paxton Lynch, who hasn't played this season with a shoulder injury, is taking over as the Broncos' starting quarterback this week.

Beleaguered Broncos decry Elway's 'soft' label The Broncos weren't taking talk that they've lost their edge lying down on Sunday after having dropped their sixth straight game.

Elway on Broncos' skid: We got 'a little bit soft' Broncos president and general manager John Elway said the team, currently in a five-game losing streak, "exhaled" after starting off the season strong and needs to learn how to overcome difficulties to get things back on track. 2 Related

"I was talking about everybody in the organization ... when you've had success sometimes you get soft,'' Elway said in an interview with Orange and Blue 760. "I'd put myself at the front.''

Elway also added: "I knew before I said it that some guys were not going to like that,'' Elway said.

Speaking after an event Friday night at Sports Authority Field at Mile High to honor former coach Red Miller and Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis, Elway first made the comments that reverberated throughout the organization. The Broncos are 3-7 and in last place in the AFC West.

"I think at this point we're still trying to figure out how we can get through it,'' Elway said Friday night. "So, there's no question at the end of the year we'll evaluate it and we'll look back and see what happened. But I will tell you I think we got a little bit soft. To be dead honest with you, we got a little bit soft. We went 4-0 in the preseason, we started out 3-1, then we get a bye week, and if you exhale in this league, you're in trouble. To be dead honest with you, I think we exhaled, and it's hard to recover from that. So, it's a lesson that hopefully we all learned and prevent it from happening again.''

The Broncos were 3-1 after a Week 4 win over the Oakland Raiders, had a bye week and then were upset, at home, 23-10 by the previously winless New York Giants. That victory over the Broncos was the Giants' only win this season until Sunday's upset of the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs, and the Broncos haven't won since.

Marshall said Monday he believed he could "respectfully disagree'' with Elway and believed the word "soft'' was the wrong way to describe what's happened. And Harris said after Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that "everybody in this organization is accountable for the way we're playing right now.''