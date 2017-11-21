HOUSTON -- The Texans have claimed running back Andre Ellington off waivers after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals this week, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

The Texans lost backup running back D'Onta Foreman for the season when he tore his left Achilles tendon Sunday against the Cardinals. Ellington was a healthy scratch in that game, but had been Arizona's third-down back this season.

Andre Ellington's role in the offense faded after the Cardinals traded for RB Adrian Peterson. Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Ellington could back up starting running back Lamar Miller next Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens, especially if Alfred Blue has to miss another game with a hamstring injury.

Ellington was averaging 8.2 touches per game in the Cardinals' first five games, but his role in the offense faded after Arizona traded for running back Adrian Peterson. Ellington had just seven touches over his last three games.

This season, Ellington has 53 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. Known as a proficient receiver, he has 33 catches for 297 yards this season.

The running back will join cousin Bruce Ellington on the Texans' roster.