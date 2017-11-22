President Donald Trump continued to target NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and LaVar Ball, criticizing both in a series of tweets Wednesday.

Trump bashed a plan, as reported by The Washington Post, that would keep NFL teams in the locker room during the national anthem, saying it is "almost as bad as kneeling."

The NFL is now thinking about a new idea - keeping teams in the Locker Room during the National Anthem next season. That's almost as bad as kneeling! When will the highly paid Commissioner finally get tough and smart? This issue is killing your league!..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

According to the Post, some NFL owners believe the league will change its policy during the offseason and keep players in the locker room to prevent demonstrations during the anthem. The Post report cites sources "familiar with the league's inner workings."

Players did not typically stand on the sideline for the national anthem until 2009, when the NFL changed its policy to bring the teams out before "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick launched the wave of protests during the anthem last season when he kneeled to protest police brutality against African-Americans and other inequality issues.

Trump has criticized Kaepernick on multiple occasions as well as made claims that players who protest during the anthem should be suspended or released.

Along with his tweet about the national anthem, Trump added fuel to his developing rivalry with LaVar Ball.

The president appeared to take full credit Wednesday for intervening on behalf of three UCLA men's basketball players, including LaVar's son LiAngelo, after they were arrested for allegedly shoplifting during a team trip to China.

It wasn't the White House, it wasn't the State Department, it wasn't father LaVar's so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence - IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man's version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

...LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It's a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

Trump discussed the arrests of LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to China as part of a weeklong tour of Asian countries.

After the three players were released last week, Trump had tweeted wondering whether Ball, Riley and Hill would thank him for speaking on their behalf. The three players did thank Trump and the U.S. government during a news conference Nov. 14.

But LaVar Ball has been less complimentary of Trump, downplaying the president's role on ESPN on Friday and challenging Trump to focus on more important things during a CNN interview Monday.

Ball's comments have triggered a back-and-forth between the two larger-than-life figures, with Trump criticizing Ball multiple times via Twitter.