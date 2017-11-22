ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will start Tyrod Taylor on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday.

"It's the right thing for our team," McDermott said.

Taylor regained the starting job from rookie Nathan Peterman, who threw five first-half interceptions in his first career start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bills moved Taylor to the backup role against the Chargers despite the team entering the week with a 5-4 record. He had been replaced the previous week after going 9-for-18 for 56 yards in three-plus quarters of a loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Three straight losses have knocked Buffalo out of the final wild-card spot in the AFC standings.

Taylor has thrown for 1,842 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He was 15-for-25 for 158 yards and a touchdown after entering Sunday's game against the Chargers in the second half.

