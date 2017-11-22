Wide receiver Josh Gordon practiced with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday for the first time since Aug. 31, 2016.

It was the first regular-season practice since Dec. 26, 2014 for Gordon, who has been suspended for 53 of the Browns' past 58 games because of several violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Gordon, who was allowed to work out with his Browns teammates for the first time on Monday, was reinstated earlier this month. Wednesday was the team's first full practice this week.

According to some reports, Gordon was the most impressive receiver on the practice field Wednesday.

"The guy is ultimate talent. We all know it. It is time for him to step in and play his role on this team," quarterback DeShone Kizer told reporters before practice.

Gordon caught passes from Kizer on Monday, and the rookie quarterback came away impressed.

"It went well. He is a heckuva player, and I'm looking forward to when he is back out there for us," Kizer told reporters.

Gordon is eligible to be activated beginning Monday, at the team's discretion. The Browns are not obligated to activate him from the commissioner's exempt list until Dec. 4. The team could release Gordon at any time.

The first game Gordon is eligible will be Dec. 3 in Los Angeles against the Chargers. That makes Gordon able to play the final five games of the season.

The last time Gordon played in a regular-season game was Dec. 21, 2014, when he had four catches for 45 yards in a loss in Carolina. If he plays, he would have gone 1,078 days between games.

The five games Gordon could play are significant. Had Gordon been reinstated for six, he could have gained an accrued season in the NFL and been a restricted free agent after the season. Because he can only play five games, the Browns will retain his rights through the 2018 season.

Gordon has two seasons played in the NFL -- 2012 and 2013. He was suspended the first 10 games of 2014 and the final game by the team for missing a walk-through the day before the finale.

The 26-year-old Gordon led the NFL with 1,646 yards in 2013 when he had 87 receptions and nine touchdown receptions.

ESPN's Pat McManamon contributed to this report.