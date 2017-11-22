Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz leads all players in fan voting for the 2018 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Top 10 in fan Pro Bowl voting A full listing of top vote-getters at each position in each conference can be found here: Voting results Player, Pos. Team Votes Carson Wentz, QB Eagles 273,367 Tom Brady, QB Patriots 239,989 Le'Veon Bell, RB Steelers 227,771 Todd Gurley, RB Rams 215,687 Antonio Brown, WR Steelers 215,584 Drew Brees, QB Saints 207,751 Kareem Hunt, RB Chiefs 204,611 Jared Goff, QB Rams 200,346 Russell Wilson, QB Seahawks 183,630 Alex Smith, QB Chiefs 178,392

Wentz, who has led the Eagles to an NFL-best 9-1 record and has 25 touchdown passes with just five interceptions in his second season, has 273,367 votes.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is second with 239,989, followed by Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (227,771), Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (215,687) and Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (215,584) to round out the top five.

Fan balloting will continue until Dec. 14. Players for the all-star game in Orlando, Florida, are chosen via votes from fans, players and coaches with each group counting as a third toward the final total. Players and coaches will vote on Dec. 15.

The Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Dec. 19.