Seattle coach Pete Carroll says that he thought Dwight Freeney was very productive in his time playing for the Seahawks, but the team had to make a roster move. (0:41)

The Detroit Lions have claimed former All-Pro defensive end Dwight Freeney off waivers to help with their struggling pass rush, the team announced.

The 37-year-old Freeney became available after the Seattle Seahawks waived him Tuesday following a four-game stint with the club during which he had three tackles and three sacks.

The Lions will be the sixth team Freeney has played for in his career -- and this will be the first time he has been on two teams in one season.

The claim also reunites Freeney with Jim Caldwell, who coached him in Indianapolis from 2009 to 2011. Freeney was a Pro Bowler in every season he played under Caldwell and a first-team All-Pro in 2009.

Dwight Freeney had three sacks during his four games with the Seahawks, but was waived on Tuesday. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Seattle signed Freeney last month, adding him to a defensive line rotation that had lost Cliff Avril to injured reserve. Freeney recorded a sack in his Seahawks debut, then two more the following week. He averaged 28 snaps over his first three games, then played 17 in Seattle's 34-31 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

Freeney has 341 career tackles, 47 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 125.5 sacks (17th on the all-time list) since being drafted in the first round out of Syracuse in 2002. He's been to the Pro Bowl seven times and was named first-team All-Pro three teams.

He was part of the NFL's All-Decade team in the 2000s, and while his snaps have shrunk the past three seasons as he's gotten older, he still has 14 sacks since the start of the 2015 season. Among Lions defensive linemen, only Ezekiel Ansah has more (20.5).

The Lions waived wide receiver Jace Billingsley to make room for Freeney on the roster and also signed defensive tackle Christian Ringo from the practice squad.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.