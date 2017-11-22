FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has an Achilles injury that kept him from practicing Wednesday, and tight end Rob Gronkowski's absence was due to an illness, according to the team's injury report.

Brady is still expected to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, per a source, but his absence from practice left Brian Hoyer as the team's lone quarterback on the field.

"Especially being here only a few weeks, it's good for me to be able to get out there and run the offense, get those reps," Hoyer said. "I always prepare like I'm going to play; you have to be ready whether you're the starter or backup. You never know when you might get thrust into that action. To get a day to go out there and be the guy and call the plays in the huddle, little things like that, it's invaluable in the case I would have to play."

Gronkowski's regularly scheduled Wednesday news conference was moved to Friday.

In addition, starting center David Andrews (illness), starting right tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle), starting safety Patrick Chung (ankle) and starting wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) missed the rainy practice.

Receiver Danny Amendola (knee), tight end Martellus Bennett (shoulder/hamstring), defensive tackle Malcom Brown (ankle), cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and special-teams captain Matthew Slater (hamstring) were limited.

The Patriots return to the practice field on Thursday.