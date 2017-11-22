KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Searching for help for one of the NFL's worst pass defenses, the Kansas City Chiefs signed veteran cornerback Darrelle Revis on Wednesday.

"Darrelle is a proven player in this league and we are excited to add him to our secondary," general manager Brett Veach said in a news release. "He's had a Hall of Fame career and his leadership and playing experience will be valuable to our defense."

Coach Andy Reid said, "We're excited to add Darrelle to the roster. He has experience and familiarity with [coordinator] Bob Sutton's defense, he's a team guy and we feel like a player of his caliber can help our football team."

After playing most recently for the Jets last season, Darrelle Revis has signed a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo by Alan Schaefer/Icon Sportswire

The Chiefs are 28th in passing yards allowed per game heading into Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

Marcus Peters and Steven Nelson have been the starting cornerbacks, but the Chiefs have struggled to find any consistency from a third corner. They've gone through a rotation of Phillip Gaines, Kenneth Acker and Terrance Mitchell in recent weeks but none has been able to help.

Gaines allowed a 34-yard pass on a fourth-down play in overtime of last week's loss to the New York Giants. The play led to the Giants' winning field goal.

Revis, a seven-time Pro Bowler, last played for the New York Jets in 2016 before being released in the offseason. The Chiefs take on the Jets in Week 13.

Revis has 29 interceptions over his 10-year career, including three touchdown returns. He also has collected 483 tackles, two sacks, six forced fumbles and 11 fumble recoveries.