The San Francisco 49ers claimed defensive end Cassius Marsh off waivers, a source told ESPN's Field Yates.

The New England Patriots waived Marsh on Tuesday despite giving up fifth- and seventh-round picks for the defensive end in a swap with the Seattle Seahawks in September.

Marsh, a UCLA alum, played in nine games for the Patriots, with one start, and was credited with 14 tackles and one sack.

Marsh, 25, has 57 tackles and four sacks in 46 career games.

ESPN's Mike Reiss contributed to this report.