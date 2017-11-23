FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman, although still in the concussion protocol, returned to practice Thursday in a limited role.

Freeman wore a black, no-contact jersey with a helmet as he caught passes from running backs coach Keith Carter at the beginning of practice, then ran over with the other running backs to the beginning of team drills, but only watched.

Freeman sustained his second concussion since August and third since 2015 in the first quarter of the Falcons' 27-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys Nov. 12. The two-time Pro Bowler didn't travel to Seattle for Monday night's 34-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Freeman's status for Sunday's home matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remains unclear.

"He's able to participate in parts of practice, so he's still in the protocol," coach Dan Quinn said. "We won't know if he's available yet. We'll take it all the way through the week, and the doctors will make the final determination on that. But it's a good sign that he's making progress. So he'll be back on the field today."

The return-to-participation protocol is a five-step process. Freeman's return to practice would indicate he is in Stage 4, which, according to the NFL's protocol rules, states the following: "The player-patient may continue cardiovascular conditioning, strength and balance training and participate in non-contact football activities such as throwing, catching, running and other position-specific activities. All activities at this step remain non-contact (e.g., no contact with other players or objects, such as tackling dummies or sleds). If the player-patient is able to tolerate all football specific activity without a recurrence of signs or symptoms of concussion and his neurocognitive testing has returned to baseline, he may be moved to the next step in the sequence."

Freeman told people close to him he feels ready to play but realizes he has to go through the proper steps before returning. Quinn knows how eager Freeman is to get back on the field.

"You feel Devonta's enthusiasm just standing next to him," Quinn said. "I called him after the [Seattle] game just to check in, and he was so excited for the guys. He so badly wanted to be there because he knew how much fun it looked on TV. He's anxious to get going. But all of that's in the doctor's hands. And [Freeman] does a good job with that, too, of reporting exactly as the protocol is designed to do."

Starters Freeman, Ryan Schraeder and Ricardo Allen are among the Falcons who have gone through the concussion protocol this season. Quinn doesn't think players come back hesitant following concussions.

"For our league, I think we're doing it better than we've ever done in terms of taking care of one another to make sure the teammates are looking after one another," Quinn said. "It's getting it's due, as it should. And from a league standpoint, we're all doing the right thing to make sure not only your team doctors, but your independent doctors on the sideline [are involved]. It's getting the recognition and the due that it deserves."

Tevin Coleman would get the start again if Freeman is unable to go Sunday.