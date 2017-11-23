LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears placed outside linebacker Leonard Floyd on injured reserve because of a right knee injury, the team announced on Thursday.

Bears coach John Fox said during his weekly radio show on Monday that Floyd damaged his MCL and PCL in his right knee during Chicago's 27-24 loss to Detroit on Sunday.

Floyd injured the knee in the fourth quarter when Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller collided with Floyd's knee while attempting to make a low tackle on Detroit running back Theo Riddick.

The ninth overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft, Floyd had developed into one of the Bears' best defenders. Floyd entered Week 10 with 4.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss. He was credited with four tackles, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries Sunday before he left. Floyd finished with seven sacks last season as a rookie, but he had become a much better all-around player in Year 2 with the Bears.

Fox hinted that Floyd may have to undergo surgery. Floyd is the seventh Bears starter to suffer a season-ending injury this year.

The Bears elevated linebacker Howard Jones off the practice squad to fill Floyd's roster spot.