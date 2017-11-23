ARLINGTON, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys will receive a boost to their offense when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers today with the return of All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith.

Smith missed the past two games, losses to the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, because of a groin strain suffered late in the Nov. 5 win against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Cowboys used Chaz Green and Byron Bell in Smith's absence. Since then, Dak Prescott was sacked 12 times, and the offense has scored one touchdown.

Tyron Smith is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first team All-Pro. Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire

Smith was listed as questionable coming into the game after going through three limited practices, which never were more than at a walk-through pace. Smith went through an involved pregame warm-up before the Eagles' loss last Sunday, but the plan all along was to have him available to play against the Chargers.

In the first eight games of the season with Smith, Prescott was not sacked more than two times in a game.

The Cowboys will also have Anthony Hitchens and Dan Bailey available. Hitchens was forced from the Philadelphia game because of a groin strain and is listed as questionable. Bailey missed the past four games with a groin strain suffered early in the Oct. 22 win at the San Francisco 49ers. With Bailey back, the Cowboys would prefer not to dress two kickers for Mike Nugent to handle kickoff duties.

Sean Lee will miss his second straight game because of a hamstring strain. There is an outside chance he could be available to play Nov. 30 against the Washington Redskins, but the more likely return would be Dec. 10 against the New York Giants.