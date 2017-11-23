        <
          Cowboys All-Pro Tyron Smith returns to face Chargers

          Tyron Smith to protect Dak against Chargers' D (0:48)

          Adam Schefter says Cowboys OT Tyron Smith will suit up against the Chargers after nursing a groin injury. (0:48)

          5:14 PM ET
          • Todd ArcherESPN Staff Writer
          ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys received a boost to their offense against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday with the return of All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith.

          Smith missed the past two games, losses to the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, because of a groin strain suffered late in Dallas' Nov. 5 win against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Cowboys used Chaz Green and Byron Bell in Smith's absence. Since then, Dak Prescott has been sacked 12 times, and the offense has scored one touchdown.

          Smith was listed as questionable coming into the game after going through three limited practices, which never were more than at a walk-through pace. Smith went through an involved pregame warm-up before Sunday's loss to the Eagles, but the plan all along was to have him available to play against the Chargers.

          In the first eight games of the season with Smith, Prescott was not sacked more than two times in a game.

          The Cowboys also have linebacker Anthony Hitchens and kicker Dan Bailey available. Hitchens was forced out of the Philadelphia game because of a groin strain and was listed as questionable. Bailey missed the past four games with a groin strain suffered early in Dallas' Oct. 22 win at the San Francisco 49ers. With Bailey back, the Cowboys deactivated kicker Mike Nugent.

          Sean Lee is missing his second straight game because of a hamstring strain. There is an outside chance he could be available to play Nov. 30 against the Washington Redskins, but the more likely return would be Dec. 10 against the New York Giants.

