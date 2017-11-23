DETROIT -- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen celebrated the birth of his newborn son after a sack in Thursday's game and used the moment to crowdsource some possible names.

After sacking Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford for a 5-yard loss, Griffen lifted up his jersey, revealing a handwritten message on his undershirt.

"I just had a baby boy. What should we name him?" the message read.

The NFL fine for altering a uniform with a personal message is $6,076 for a first-time offense.

Hours before the game, Griffen and his wife, Tiffany, welcomed their third child.

The defensive end announced the news in a video tweeted by Fox Sports Procast. Details at the time were limited, but the baby, a boy, joins brothers Greyson and Ellis.

Griffen now has nine games with a sack this season, the most of any defender in the league. His 11 sacks this season are one shy of his career high, set in 2014.