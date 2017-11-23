        <
        >

          Vikings' Everson Griffen announces birth of baby on shirt

          2:39 PM ET
          • Courtney CroninESPN Staff Writer
            Close
              Covered the 49ers, Raiders and Warriors for the San Jose Mercury News. She joined ESPN in 2017.

          DETROIT -- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen celebrated the birth of his newborn son after a sack in Thursday's game and used the moment to crowdsource some possible names.

          After sacking Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford for a 5-yard loss, Griffen lifted up his jersey, revealing a handwritten message on his undershirt.

          "I just had a baby boy. What should we name him?" the message read.

          The NFL fine for altering a uniform with a personal message is $6,076 for a first-time offense.

          Hours before the game, Griffen and his wife, Tiffany, welcomed their third child.

          The defensive end announced the news in a video tweeted by Fox Sports Procast. Details at the time were limited, but the baby, a boy, joins brothers Greyson and Ellis.

          Griffen now has nine games with a sack this season, the most of any defender in the league. His 11 sacks this season are one shy of his career high, set in 2014.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.