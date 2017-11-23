New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, listed as questionable for Thursday against Washington Redskins, is unlikely to play because of his migraine headaches, according to a source.

Shepard missed Sunday's win over the Kansas City Chiefs and has not practiced this week. He tried to do some light running this week, but the migraines returned.

A source told ESPN's Jordan Raanan that Shepard felt "better" on Wednesday, and he made the trip with the Giants to Maryland in hope of being active Thursday night.

His absence would leave the Giants thin at wide receiver. Roger Lewis and Tavarres King would start, with Travis Rudolph playing out of the slot and the speedy Kalif Raymond also available.

Shepard, a second-year receiver, has posted 38 receptions for 475 yards and one touchdown this season. He leads the Giants in receiving yards in 2017 on a unit that has dealt with numerous injuries.