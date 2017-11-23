Case Keenum throws for two touchdowns and runs for another as the Vikings top the Lions 30-23 and improve to 9-2. (1:29)

DETROIT -- Adam Thielen reached a career and franchise milestone on Thanksgiving, becoming the first Minnesota Vikings receiver since Sidney Rice in 2009 to reach 1,000 yards in a season.

Thielen entered the day needing 84 yards to cross the threshold. He had amassed 916 yards by Minnesota's 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12, the first time a Minnesota receiver reached 900 yards in the first 10 games of the season since Randy Moss in 2003.

Thielen wound up with 89 yards on eight receptions in the Vikings' 30-23 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

"This win feels too good to even think about it," Thielen said of the milestone. "I really could care less about that. Just getting a win in this place feels really good."

Thielen and Moss (2003) are the only Vikings in franchise history to have at least 70 catches and 1,000 receiving yards in the team's first 11 games of a season.

"I think when I'm done playing I'll be able to look back at statistical things like that," Thielen said. "Man, right now it's too fun to keep winning. It doesn't really matter. Like I said, we have a lot of guys that can make plays. It doesn't really matter who's getting the credit. We just love to be on the field and winning games."

With 12:15 to play in the fourth quarter, Thielen caught a 16-yard pass from Case Keenum to surpass the mark. One play before, Keenum connected with Thielen on a critical third-down play for a 10-yard gain.

Thielen scored a touchdown in each of his previous three games after not reaching the end zone in the Vikings' first seven games. He currently ranks second in receiving yards in the NFL behind Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown (1,026).

"He's not going to quit, he's going to figure out a way, he's going to find a way and he's a good football player. Tough, competitive, does the dirty work. I've said this many times," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said of Thielen.