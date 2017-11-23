DETROIT - Adam Thielen reached a career and franchise milestone on Thanksgiving, becoming the first Minnesota Vikings wide receiver since Sidney Rice in 2009 to surpass 1,000 yards in a season.

Thielen entered the day needing 84 yards to cross the threshold. He had amassed 916 yards by Minnesota's 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12, which was the first time a receiver reached 900 yards in the first 10 games of the season since Randy Moss in 2000 and 2003. He wound up with 89 yards on eight receptions in the Vikings 30-23 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Vikings' receiver Adam Thielen with one of his eight receptions against the Lions Thursday. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Thielen is also the first Vikings receiver to amass 1,000 receiving yards by the end of November since Moss in 2003.

With 12:15 to play in the fourth quarter, Thielen caught a 16-yard pass from Case Keenum to surpass the mark. One play before, Keenum connected with Thielen on a critical third-down play for a 10-yard gain.

Thielen's recent hot streak includes a touchdown in each of his past three games after not reaching the end zone in the Vikings first seven games. He currently ranks second in receiving yards in the NFL behind Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown, who leads the league with 1,026.