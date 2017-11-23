DALLAS -- Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams left Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys on a cart in the first quarter with a knee injury and was ruled out for the game.

Williams was a limited participant in practice all week because of the knee injury and moved gingerly during pregame warm-ups.

Selected No. 7 overall in this year's draft, Williams missed offseason work and training camp with a lower back disc herniation suffered on the first day of rookie minicamp in May.

After four months of rest and rehabilitation, Williams returned to the field for a Week 6 contest on the road against the Oakland Raiders in October.

Williams has nine receptions for 84 yards in five games played.

Chargers kicker Nick Novak suffered a back injury that limited his availability during the first half.

Novak pushed a 35-yard field goal attempt wide right, but came back into the game to make a 22-yard field goal. Punter Drew Kaser took over kickoff duties for Novak.