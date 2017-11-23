Matthew Stafford says he isn't 100 percent and is "battling through some stuff" but still should have been able to make plays against the Vikings on Thursday. (0:18)

DETROIT -- Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford limped a little as he walked into the press room after the team's 30-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving, the result of an ankle injury he suffered during the fourth quarter.

Stafford continued to play on the ankle after Minnesota defensive tackle Tom Johnson fell on his right leg after a touchdown pass to Marvin Jones that cut the Vikings' lead to 27-23. Stafford lay on the ground for several minutes while being attended to by trainers.

Matthew Stafford threw for 250 yards with two touchdowns and an interception on Thursday. Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports

After the game, Stafford said he never thought about coming out of the game. He wouldn't give much of an indication about what was going on with him, though he admitted that he didn't feel perfect physically.

"Not 100 percent," Stafford said. "But ticker's still ticking, so we'll be all right."

Lions coach Jim Caldwell said only "we'll see" about Stafford's health after the game. It's the second time this season that Stafford was delayed in speaking to the media after a game. After being injured in Week 5 against Carolina, Stafford did his postgame news conference in the locker room.

On Thursday, he made it to the podium but spoke after almost every other Lions player had cleared out.

Between drives after the ankle injury, Stafford kept moving on the sideline instead of sitting down, looking like he was trying to keep his leg active. Stafford has not missed a game since the 2010 season and has played every snap of this season for Detroit.

Against Minnesota, he completed 20 of 35 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He was sacked once.

Stafford will have extra time to heal because the Lions don't play until next Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Caldwell also was "not certain" about the status of center Travis Swanson (knee) and safety Tavon Wilson (shoulder), both of whom left the game in the second half and did not return.