President Donald Trump is continuing to rail against NFL players who kneel during the national anthem to protest social injustice in the United States.

In a tweet Friday morning, Trump referred to kneeling as an act of "disrespect" and said commissioner Roger Goodell has lost control of the league.

Can you believe that the disrespect for our Country, our Flag, our Anthem continues without penalty to the players. The Commissioner has lost control of the hemorrhaging league. Players are the boss! https://t.co/udXP5MR8BC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Trump's tweet was in response to one from his social media chief, Dan Scavino.

Scavino had shared a Breitbart News story about New York Giants player Olivier Vernon taking the knee during the anthem on Thanksgiving ahead of a game against the Washington Redskins.

The website is run by Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist.

Trump also tweeted about the NFL and the national anthem Wednesday, criticizing an idea in which the league would have players remain in the locker room during the anthem, which was common practice until 2009.

The president also plans to get in some golf Friday with two stars of the game, tweeting that he will play with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson at one of his golf clubs.

