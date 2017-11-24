        <
        >

          President Donald Trump complains about kneeling, says players are boss in NFL

          8:53 AM ET
          • ESPN news services

          President Donald Trump is continuing to rail against NFL players who kneel during the national anthem to protest social injustice in the United States.

          In a tweet Friday morning, Trump referred to kneeling as an act of "disrespect" and said commissioner Roger Goodell has lost control of the league.

          Trump's tweet was in response to one from his social media chief, Dan Scavino.

          Scavino had shared a Breitbart News story about New York Giants player Olivier Vernon taking the knee during the anthem on Thanksgiving ahead of a game against the Washington Redskins.

          The website is run by Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist.

          Trump also tweeted about the NFL and the national anthem Wednesday, criticizing an idea in which the league would have players remain in the locker room during the anthem, which was common practice until 2009.

          The president also plans to get in some golf Friday with two stars of the game, tweeting that he will play with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson at one of his golf clubs.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.