FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman remains in the concussion protocol and he will not play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, coach Dan Quinn said Friday.

Freeman will miss his second consecutive game, with Tevin Coleman set for another start and Terron Ward serving as the backup.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn expressed optimism when Freeman returned to practice in a limited role Thursday, wearing a black, no-contact jersey. Freeman has not been cleared for contact, meaning his return will have to wait at least another week.

He suffered his second concussion since August and third since November 2015 when he was knocked out of the first quarter of the Falcons' Week 10 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Freeman absorbed a blow from linebacker Anthony Hitchens after Hitchens went unblocked.

Freeman remains the Falcons' leading rusher this season with 515 yards on 116 carries. He also leads the team with five rushing touchdowns.

Coleman rushed for 43 yards on 20 carries in last week's 34-31 win at Seattle. He scored on a 1-yard run and had what appeared to be another rushing touchdown overturned after a review determined he was short of the end zone.

The 6-4 Falcons sit third in the NFC South and hold the second NFC wild-card spot with six games remaining. Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers (4-6) marks the first of three consecutive home games for the Falcons.