JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey said he will not play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Ramsey is listed as questionable on Friday's game-status report with a hand injury, but when approached by ESPN in the locker room and asked if he would be able to play Sunday, he looked up from his phone and said, "Nah."

He also told a reporter from the Florida Times-Union moments later that he would not play.

Ramsey suffered his hand injury during Friday's practice while going for a football, coach Doug Marrone said.

In addition to Ramsey, right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee), left guard Patrick Omameh (quad) and linebacker Donald Payne (hamstring) are questionable. Receiver Allen Hurns (ankle) is out, which is not a surprise since he hasn't practiced since he suffered his injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 12.

With Ramsey declaring himself out, that likely means nickelback Aaron Colvin will start outside, opposite A.J. Bouye.