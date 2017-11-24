Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will not play in Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers due to a hamstring injury, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Editor's Picks How the Steelers turned locker-room unrest into 8-2 season The potential for disaster early in the season hasn't deterred the Steelers from their main focus: Perform on the field and depend on each other.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had characterized the injury as "small" earlier this week, but the rookie wide receiver hasn't practiced all week.

Smith-Schuster said Friday that his playing status is up to Tomlin and acknowledged he doesn't want to worsen the hamstring issue.

Without Smith-Schuster, the Steelers will likely increase the snaps of Martavis Bryant on the outside and Eli Rogers in the slot.

"Obviously JuJu brings a special skill, but I think guys look forward to the opportunity and will do the best job they can," said Antonio Brown about the offense picking up Smith-Schuster's slack.

Smith-Schuster is second on the team in touchdown receptions (five) and receiving yards (568) this season. His big social media presence and touchdown celebrations have made him a popular figure in Pittsburgh in his first year.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.