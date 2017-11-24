Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will not play in Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers due to a hamstring injury, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had characterized the injury as "small" earlier this week, but the rookie wide receiver hasn't practiced all week.
Smith-Schuster said Friday that his playing status is up to Tomlin and acknowledged he doesn't want to worsen the hamstring issue.
Without Smith-Schuster, the Steelers will likely increase the snaps of Martavis Bryant on the outside and Eli Rogers in the slot.
"Obviously JuJu brings a special skill, but I think guys look forward to the opportunity and will do the best job they can," said Antonio Brown about the offense picking up Smith-Schuster's slack.
Smith-Schuster is second on the team in touchdown receptions (five) and receiving yards (568) this season. His big social media presence and touchdown celebrations have made him a popular figure in Pittsburgh in his first year.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.