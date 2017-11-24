COSTA MESA, Calif. -- A potentially season-ending ACL right knee injury was ruled out for Los Angeles Chargers rookie receiver Mike Williams, head coach Anthony Lynn said.

However, Lynn said doctors will do further tests on Friday to determine the extent of the injury.

"As of right now, I've just been told ACL has definitely been ruled out, which was very good news to me," Lynn said. "I think we can deal with the rest, and a lot of it may depend on pain tolerance as well."

Williams left Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys on a cart in the first quarter with a knee injury and missed the remainder of his team's 28-6 win.

Williams was a limited participant in practice all week because of the knee injury and moved gingerly during pregame warm-ups. Williams was seen leaving the locker room on crutches after the game with a brace on his right leg.

Selected No. 7 overall in this year's draft, Williams missed offseason work and training camp with a lower back disc herniation suffered on the first day of rookie minicamp in May.

After four months of rest and rehabilitation, Williams returned to the field for a Week 6 contest on the road against the Oakland Raiders in October.

Williams has nine receptions for 84 yards in six games played. He had no receptions Thursday.