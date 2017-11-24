DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Jay Cutler is ruled out of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with a concussion, coach Adam Gase said Friday.

Cutler remains in the concussion protocol following a hit he took last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Backup quarterback Matt Moore will get his second start of the season for Miami. Moore previously started in a 40-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. He also threw for 282 yards and a touchdown in relief of Cutler last week.

Expectations are not high for the Dolphins, regardless of who is under center. Miami is the biggest underdog in the NFL this weekend at plus-16 points to New England. The Dolphins haven't won a game at Gillette Stadium since 2008.

Miami (4-6) has little room for error if it wants to make the playoffs for the second straight season. The Dolphins likely need to win five of their last six games to have a chance.