OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens center Ryan Jensen said there are no issues between him and Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark after the two exchanged texts.

In last Sunday's 23-0 win over the Packers, Clark injured his ankle while he was engaged with Jensen. Green Bay safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dixon said Jensen was intentionally trying to injure the 2016 first-round pick and was upset that Jensen was "dragging [Clark] into the ground while his legs were tucked under him."

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Jensen texted Clark earlier in the week to say that wasn't the case.

"[Clark] texted me back and goes, 'I respect you reaching out to me and I'll be good. I know you weren't trying to hurt me,'" Jensen said Friday.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Jensen was trying to hold up Clark when he felt that the Packers lineman was bending backward. Harbaugh said he saw exactly that when reviewing the tape. Jensen also wasn't fined by the league.

Still, Clinton-Dix called Jensen "trash." Jensen said he isn't offended.

"It is what it is," Jensen said. "Guys are having each others' backs. It doesn't bother me all that much."