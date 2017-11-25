INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett passed the final concussion evaluation and will start against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Indianapolis Star was first to report that Brissett cleared the concussion protocol.

It's not surprising that Brissett was cleared to play because coach Chuck Pagano said at the start of the week that he expected Brissett to start against the Titans despite the quarterback still being in the concussion protocol.

Brissett took the majority of the snaps in practice all week, but he still needed to meet with an independent neurologist before he could be cleared to play.

"He's been fine," Pagano said Friday. "He's been fine. Got all the snaps. Don't anticipate any hiccups."

Brissett, who has thrown for 2,172 yards and nine touchdowns this season, went into the concussion tent on the sideline after he took a shot to the back of the head from Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt on a third-down scramble with less than two minutes left in the third quarter of the game on Nov. 12.

Brissett didn't miss any snaps, and it wasn't determined until after the game that he had concussion symptoms.