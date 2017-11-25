After he did not travel with the team Saturday, the Buffalo Bills ruled out wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a right knee injury.

Bills medical staff assisted Benjamin off the field when he injured his knee in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He was later carted to the locker room.

Benjamin did not practice this week but was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Bills wide receivers Deonte Thompson (ankle) and Jordan Matthews (knee), as well as tight end Charles Clay (knee), remain questionable for Sunday's game.

The injuries leave rookie Zay Jones and veterans Andre Holmes and Brandon Tate as the only fully healthy wide receivers on Buffalo's roster.

The Bills dealt third- and seventh-round picks to the Carolina Panthers for Benjamin in an Oct. 3 trade. He has four catches for 62 yards in two games for Buffalo.