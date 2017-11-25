Former Chicago Bears defensive end John Thierry has died at 46, the team announced Saturday.

"The Chicago Bears offer their deepest condolences on the passing of former linebacker John Thierry," the team said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to John and his family."

The team did not provide a cause of death.

Thierry played the first five years of his nine-year career with the Bears after being drafted 11th overall in 1994 out of Alcorn State. He had his best season with the Cleveland Browns in 1999, when he had seven sacks and 33 tackles as a defensive end and linebacker.

He also played for the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers before retiring after the 2002 season.