New Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis will not play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The veteran cornerback signed with the Chiefs on Wednesday. The short turnaround between then and Sunday's game was not enough time for Revis to get ready, the source told Schefter.

Instead, Revis is expected to make his debut the following Sunday against the New York Jets, who will be paying him to play against them. Revis played for the Jets in 2016 before being released in the offseason.

Next Sunday's game is at MetLife Stadium.

"The reason for me returning is the fire I have, the fuel I have to continue to play this game at a high level,'' Revis said Wednesday. "My role is to help win. Whatever is best for the team, whether my position is playing a few downs or playing in the slot, wherever Coach wants to play me and feels he can utilize me to help win.''

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.