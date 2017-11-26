Peyton Manning has moved on from winning on the football field to winning on the golf course.

Manning hit a hole-in-one on the 12th hole at Cherry Hills Country Club outside Denver, the course said Saturday, according the Denver Post.

Manning was with Brandon Stokley, his former Broncos and Colts teammate, and Joe Ellis, Denver's president and CEO.

The club said Manning aced the hole using a 5-iron from 196 yards.

Manning, who won two Super Bowls -- including Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos -- played in Denver from 2012 to 2015 before he retired.